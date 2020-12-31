Inter Milan Linked With Move For Edin Dzeko

Inter Milan have been linked with a move for Roma striker Edin Dzeko, according to Italian newspaper Tuttosport.

The Bosnian joined Roma from Manchester City in 2015, initially on loan before the deal became permanent. Since then, he has scored over 100 goals for the La Lupa, peaking in the 2016/17 season when he won the Serie A Golden Boot.





The forward, who will turn 35 in March, is now being linked with a move away from the Stadio Olimpico, with Tuttosport reporting that Inter Milan are set to make a move for him (via Siempre Inter).

The Nerazzurri currently own one of the world’s most productive strike partnerships in Europe. Romelu Lukaku is second in the Serie A Golden Boot race, one behind Cristiano Ronaldo, while Lautaro Martinez has found the net seven times in all competitions this season.

Antonio Conte will be looking for more reliable back up for his front two. Alexis Sanchez has struggled with injuries, while youngster Andrea Pinamonti is yet to make an impression at the club.

However, the report mentions that any potential deal could depend on the future of attacking midfielder Christian Eriksen. The Dane has failed to make an impact at the San Siro since signing from Tottenham Hotspur last January, and has since been made available for sale.

Eriksen has been linked with several of Europe’s top clubs, with La Gazzetta dello Sport alleging that he could be on his way to Paris Saint-Germain as part of a swap deal for Argentinian midfielder Leandro Paredes (via Siempre Inter). The 28-year-old has also been linked with a return to the Premier League.

If Inter Milan fail to land Dzeko’s signature, then they could turn to former Arsenal man Gervinho. The Ivorian is the top scorer at Parma, bagging four times in 12 outings.