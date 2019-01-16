Fans react to Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers being linked to Leicester City

Celtic and Leicester City fans have taken to social media following reports that The Foxes want The Hoops boss to take over from the under pressure Claude Puel.
Whilst Celtic sit top of the Scottish Premiership, Leicester 8th in the Premier League with some fans unsure why the club are considering welding the axe.
Celtic fans are not happy with the link as the ex-Liverpool boss helped them dominate Scottish football since his arrival.
Leicester City fans have given a mixed reaction, with many feeling rumours of Puel being dismissed as premature. The Foxes are well in the mix for a Europa League qualification spot.
Fans of rivals Rangers, may well think they could benefit from any changes at Parkhead. The ‘gers are level on points with Celtic, but The Champions have a game in hand, and superior goal difference. Upheaval at this stage of the season could derail Celtic’s season.
The reactions from some fans is unsurprising. Hoops fans rate Rodgers highly and do not want to lose him. City fans have experienced a heart breaking season following the death of owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha. Puel is doing a decent job, and news of the pressure on the frenchman may just be unfounded for now. However, hiring somebody with Rodgers experience would be a huge plus if they are to quality for europe for the first time since their famous premier league title success in 2016.