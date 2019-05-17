FA Cup Final: Manchester City vs Watford Preview, Team News & Live Coverage

Manchester City vs Watford
FA Cup Final 2018/19
Venue: Wembley Stadium, London
Date: Saturday, May 18, 2019
Kick-off time: 5:00pm GMT
Manchester City go head-to-head with Watford in the FA Cup Final at Wembley on Saturday aiming to complete the domestic treble this season.
City won the Carabao Cup with a victory over Chelsea back in February and followed up by claiming the Premier League title at Brighton & Hove Albion last weekend.
They are chasing their sixth success in the FA Cup, having last won the competition with a 1-0 win against Stoke City back in 2011.
City also reached the final two years later, but Ben Watson’s late goal secured a shock victory for Wigan Athletic.
Watford are chasing their first major trophy this weekend, with their final appearance against Everton in 1984 the nearest they have come to breaking their duck.
Kevin De Bruyne is in contention to start for City after coming on as a substitute in the victory over Brighton last weekend.
Fernandinho may also be fit enough to play as he closes in on a return from a knee injury, but Claudio Bravo and Benjamin Mendy remain on the sidelines.
Jose Holebas will be available for Watford having had his suspension overturned following a red card against West Ham United. Sebastian Prodl and Domingos Quina will miss the game.
City breezed through their first three matches in this year’s competition, comfortably defeating Rotherham United, Burnley and Newport County.
Swansea City gave them a huge scare in the quarter-finals, but Pep Guardiola’s side dug deep to come from two goals down to seal a 3-2 victory.
City forward Gabriel Jesus then bagged the only goal of the game against Brighton in a forgettable semi-final tie at Wembley.
Watford won at Woking, Newcastle United and Queens Park Rangers without conceding a goal in their first three games in this season’s competition.
A 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace in the last eight secured a semi-final tie against Wolverhampton Wanderers.
The Midlands side opened up a 2-0 lead at Wembley, but the Hornets fought back to secure a remarkable 3-2 success after extra-time.
City did the double over Watford in the Premier League this season and are now unbeaten in their last 15 meetings with the Hertfordshire club in all competitions.
They are also undefeated in their last six games at Wembley and are strongly fancied to complete the treble this weekend.
Manchester City vs Watford predicted starting line-ups:
Man City: Ederson, Walker, Kompany, Laporte, Zinchenko, Bernardo, Gundogan, Silva, Mahrez, Sterling, Aguero.
Watford: Foster, Femenia, Kabasele, Cathcart, Holebas, Doucoure, Capoue, Hughes, Pereyra, Deulofeu, Deeney.
Follow our live blog on Saturday for updates throughout the match.