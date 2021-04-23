Everton leading the chase for Max Aarons

Everton are looking to sign the Norwich City defender Max Aarons at the end of the season.

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, the Merseyside outfit are now leading the race to sign the 21-year-old, and there have been advanced negotiations between the two clubs.

Everton are leading the race to sign Max Aarons – advanced talks and negotiations progressing for the right back. 🔵 #EFC Many clubs are interested as Max Aarons will leave Norwich in the summer – Everton have started contacts since February and hope to reach an agreement soon. https://t.co/phsV5Opcb8 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 23, 2021

The full-back has recently been linked with West Ham United, but Everton are believed to have initiated contact in February and are hoping to reach an agreement soon.

SL View: Ideal replacement for Coleman

Everton need to sign a quality replacement for Seamus Coleman, and Aarons would be a superb long term signing for them.

Aarons is highly rated across England and has already established himself as a key player for the Canaries.

He helped Norwich secure promotion back to the Premier League this season but may feel that he is ready to play for a bigger club.

The defender has been linked with the Hammers, but they recently signed Vladimir Coufal, who has been an exceptional player for David Moyes.

It is unlikely that Aarons will be a regular starter for the London side, and a move to Everton would be a better fit for him.

He needs to play regularly at this stage of his career, and working with a world-class manager like Carlo Ancelotti could help him improve his game.

