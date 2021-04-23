West Ham keen on signing Max Aarons

West Ham United are keen on signing Max Aarons from Norwich City at the end of the season.

The 21-year-old has done well in the Championship this season, helping Norwich secure promotion back to the Premier League.

According to the Independent, Norwich are likely to demand around £30 million for the young full-back, and David Moyes is keen on adding him to his squad.

The report further claims that Everton and Tottenham Hotspur remain keen on the player, but Aarons would prefer to stay in the south.

Spurs have been tracking the defender since Mauricio Pochettino was in charge, and Jose Mourinho’s is unlikely to affect their interest in the defender.

SL View: Aarons is a top talent, but West Ham may not be able to give him regular first-team football

There is no doubt that Spurs could use a quality right-back, and Aarons would be a superb long-term addition.

As far as West Ham are concerned, they signed Vladimir Coufal last summer, and the Czech international has proven to be an exceptional signing for them.

However, neither Coufal or Aarons would want to play a back-up role, and that could make it difficult for the Hammers to sign the latter player.

Aarons is a prodigious talent, and he’s very highly rated across the country. He needs to join a club where he can play regular first-team football and fulfil his potential.

The reported asking price of £30m is reasonable for a player of his talent in today’s market, and his suitors should have no problems paying that.

The youngster boasts considerable experience, having already made 127 appearances for Norwich, including a season in the Premier League.

