Everton reportedly want to sign Lewis Leigh

Everton are one of a handful of Premier League clubs keen on signing Preston youngster Lewis Leigh according to a report from Football.London.

Toffees boss Rafa Benitez has a lot of work to do at Goodison Park this summer.

Aside from signing top class players, Rafa will be keen to bring in some young talented starlets with a lot of potential.

Everton are an ageing squad and that is something that needs addressing.

And the Preston teenager could very well be an exciting signing for the future for the Merseyside outfit

Everton chasing Lewis Leigh

Football.London claims that Rafa wants to bring the 17-year-old to Goodison Park from Preston this summer.

West Ham United, Arsenal and Leicester City allegedly want to sign the central midfielder as well.

Leigh was released by Everton’s fierce rivals Liverpool at under-14 level before joining Preston.

He is highly rated at Deepdale and has recently been handed the number 17 shirt.

The four clubs linked with a move to sign Leigh is a sign of just how highly rated he is in the game.

And if Everton win the race for his signature, it will undoubtedly be somewhat of a coup for the Merseyside outfit.

