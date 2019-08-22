Eddie Nketiah sends heartwarming message to Ian Wright after Leeds game

Arsenal legend Ian Wright was at Elland Road on Wednesday night to watch Leeds United striker Eddie Nketiah.
The 20-year-old is currently on a season-long loan at the Yorkshire club after sealing a transfer deadline day move away from the North London club.
Wright is keen on Nketiah’s development, and was happy to finally see him go on loan in his search for regular playing minutes.
The striking icon took to Twitter to celebrate the youngster’s goal against Brentford, and could become a regular at Elland Road this season by the look of things.
The Arsenal academy graduate was more than delighted to see Wright come over, and here is how he reacted on Instagram to his visit:
Love this from Wrighty. You just know him being there would have meant a lot for Eddie. Two games, two goals 🎯 pic.twitter.com/SCyhxt4YWl
— Charles Watts (@charles_watts) August 22, 2019
Gunners boss Unai Emery wasn’t particularly keen to let Nketiah leave, but the Leeds experience will definitely make him a better striker going forward.
The Spaniard cancelled the youngster’s planned January loan move to Augsburg in the last-minute, and will now hope he improves significantly under manager Marcelo Bielsa at Elland Road.
The Gunners academy graduate was impressive during pre-season, scoring against Bayern Munich and Fiorentina, but faced a major challenge for game time at the Emirates Stadium with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette ahead of him in the pecking order.
While he is also currently behind Patrick Bamford at Leeds, Nketiah will fancy his chances of displacing the former Chelsea striker or forcing Bielsa into using him regularly.
He has already hit the ground running at the Championship side, scoring thrice in as many games, including Monday’s under-23 game against Millwall, and is definitely one to keep an eye on this season.