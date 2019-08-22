Ian Wright reacts to Eddie Nketiah’s first league goal for Leeds United

Leeds United secured a hard-fought 1-0 win over Brentford at Elland Road on Wednesday night to maintain their position at the top of the Championship table after four rounds of games.
The Whites have now won three and drawn one of their opening fixtures for the new campaign, and will hope to keep up the momentum going forward.
Arsenal loanee Eddie Nketiah came off the bench to clinch the winner on the 81st minute, making it two goals in as many games for Leeds since his arrival on deadline day.
The 20-year-old replaced Pablo Hernandez in the 77th minute, and didn’t take long to announce himself to the Elland Road faithful.
Arsenal legend Ian Wright, a huge fan of Nketiah, was in the stadium to watch him, and he couldn’t contain his excitement when he bagged the goal.
Here is how Wright reacted to it on Twitter:
Eddie Eddie!!!!!!!!! ♥️ pic.twitter.com/pTssK678Fq
— Ian Wright (@IanWright0) August 21, 2019
Leeds were forced to make a late move for the Gunners striker after Kemar Roofe left for Anderlecht during the summer transfer window.
Arsenal were willing to let Nketiah join manager Marcelo Bielsa’s side temporarily having been convinced he fits into the Argentine’s and Championship side’s plans for the season, and it looks like all parties involved will benefit from the decision.
The Whites are looking to secure automatic promotion to the Premier League after coming short last term, while the North Londoners want their academy graduate to gain much-needed striking experience this term.