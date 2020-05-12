Chelsea still keen on signing RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner

Chelsea are maintaining their interest in RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner despite the fact that Liverpool are leading the race to sign the Germany international, 90min reports.
The 24-year-old has enjoyed a superb campaign with Leipzig this term and he has scored 27 goals and registered 12 assists across all competitions.
Out of those, 25 goals and seven assists have come in the Bundesliga, where he has helped his team keep up with Bayern Munich in the race for the Bundesliga title.
In recent months, Jurgen Klopp’s side have been touted as the favourites to sign the German forward but they have yet to make an official approach to land his signature.
Werner currently has a £52m release clause on his contract but the Reds are yet to trigger the value, given they are assessing the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
While the Merseyside outfit are still favourites to sign Werner, 90min claims that the Blues have not given up on their pursuit of the former Stuttgart graduate.
It is added that Werner will continue to remain on their radar with the Reds currently hesitating over a summer move to secure his services.
The west London side currently have Tammy Abraham, Olivier Giroud and Michy Batshuayi as the centre-forward options but they could lose at least one of the trio during the off-season.
Batshuayi has been fancied to head through the exit door with his contract expiring next summer while Giroud has also been linked with a move elsewhere despite his deal being renewed until June 2021.
Napoli’s Dries Mertens has been identified as a probable option to bolster the strike-force on a free transfer but Lampard would definitely relish the prospect of working with Werner.
Werner has generally played as the main striker for Leipzig and he has a keen eye for goal with his ability to make the most of the chances in and around the box.
Tammy Abraham has netted 15 goals this term but the Blues graduate has been slow to reacting to goalscoring opportunities in the box on more than a few occasions.
Should Werner join the Blues, he should get the nod over Abraham to the lead the line but for now, the club are still far from reaching an agreement with the player, who has the preference to join Liverpool.
