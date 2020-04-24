Chelsea trigger Olivier Giroud’s contract extension

Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud has been linked with a move away from the club for a while now.
The £110,000-a-week Frenchman has fallen out of favour at Stamford Bridge and he needs to leave the club in order to play regular first-team football.
However, it seems that he will be playing for Chelsea next season.
As per the reliable Gianluca Di Marzio, the Premier League club have triggered a one-year extension on his contract until the summer of 2021.
Giroud is a fantastic option off the bench and Chelsea will certainly be a stronger team with him.
However, they need to bring in a top-class forward this summer. They have been linked with the likes of Aubameyang and Werner already.
Tammy Abraham has done very well this season but he needs a bit of help. Lampard cannot hope to challenge for the top honours with the 22-year-old as his only reliable goalscorer.
It will be interesting to see if they can sign a forward this summer.
Meanwhile, Giroud will be hoping to work hard and force his way into the starting lineup next season.
The Frenchman would have ideally wanted to move on but he has no choice but to stay put for another year.
Di Marzio’s report does, however, mention that anyone wishing to sign the Frenchman can negotiate with Chelsea.
Perhaps the Blues decided to extend his deal in order to get a fee for him.