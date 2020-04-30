Timo Werner snubs Bayern Munich, keen on Liverpool move

RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner is keen on a move to Liverpool this summer.
The German has been linked with a move to Bayern Munich as well but Christian Falk from Sportbild claims that Werner has turned down the chance to join the German giants in favour of a move to Liverpool.
The 24-year-old wants to play for Jurgen Klopp next season.
Our Story: Timo Werner will definitely not join Bayern this summer. @BILD_Sport He rules out a Transfer to another German club. also because of Jürgen Klopp he would like to take the step to Liverpool @LFC
— Christian Falk (@cfbayern) April 29, 2020
It will be interesting to see if the Reds can agree on a fee with Leipzig now. The two clubs negotiated the transfer of Naby Keita in the past and therefore Liverpool will fancy their chances of getting the Werner deal done as well.
Werner is one of the best young forwards in Europe right now and he would be a tremendous addition to Klopp’s attack.
The Reds need a reliable goalscorer like him and his arrival would allow Firmino to drop deeper and play in a more creative role, which the Brazilian prefers.
Also, Werner can replace the first-choice front three during injuries and rotation. Klopp’s current back up options are not good enough and someone like Werner would be the ideal signing for them.
The Leipzig star has scored 27 goals in all competitions so far this season.