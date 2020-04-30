Chelsea receive transfer boost with Dries Mertens keen on London switch: report

Chelsea have received a boost in signing Dries Mertens with the Napoli forward said to favour a move to the English capital next season, a report from The Mail claims.
The Belgian’s contract with Napoli expires at the end of the season and he has reportedly stalled on putting pen-to-paper on a fresh two-year deal with the club.
Both the Blues and Liverpool are looking to lure Mertens to the Premier League this summer but the former could have the edge with the forward said to be interested in a move to London.
Blues boss Frank Lampard is understood to prioritise the signing of a new striker and Mertens has been identified as a genuine target despite him being in the final phase of his career.
Mertens has struggled with a few injury concerns during the current campaign with Napoli but he has still remained a key performer with 12 goals and six assists from 29 appearances.
The £130,000-a-week forward will turn 33 next month but he should still prove a quality purchase for the Blues, given he can slot into the wide attacking positions or lead the line on his own.
The former Anderlecht man should provide the much-needed experience in the Blues attack, which could be without Pedro and Willian next season.
Both players have entered the final months of their respective contracts and they have been fancied to leave on free transfers at the end of the campaign.
Stats from Transfermarkt.com