Celtic star James Forrest raves about teammate Scott Brown

Celtic star James Forrest has revealed that losing Scott Brown in the summer would be strange.
The veteran midfielder has been linked with a move away from the club and it will be interesting to see what happens at the end of this season.
The 34-year-old has been linked with clubs from Australia and the United States.
Forrest believes that Brown is very influential on and off the pitch and he is invaluable to the club.
He said: “For me, he has always been the captain, the main man, and if he did leave for me it definitely would be strange. He’s great with young boys and new signings as well. He’s invaluable I would say.”
There is no doubt that the midfielder will go down as one of the legends of Celtic but he is well past his peak and the club needs to move on now.
Brown is no longer indispensable for Rodgers and Celtic must look to bring in someone better if they want to progress as a side.
Meanwhile, if Brown leaves at the end of this season, Forrest will be the most experienced player in the dressing room.
The 27-year-old has been at the club for nine years and he has won 15 major honours with Celtic.