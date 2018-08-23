Celtic should look to sign Cameron Carter-Vickers

Celtic should look to sign the Tottenham defender Cameron Carter-Vickers on loan.
The Scottish giants are in need of some defensive depth and the 20-year-old would be a superb addition.
The Spurs youngster is not ready to start in the Premier League just yet but he is ready to make an impact in the Scottish Premiership.
He managed to impress during his loan spells at Sheffield United and Ipswich Town last season.
Belgian defender Dedryck Boyata is unsettled at the club and he has missed several games for Celtic so far. Rodgers cannot rely on the 27-year-old anymore and he needs to bring in an alternative.
Carter-Vickers is a tremendous talent who is available on loan. It would be a masterstroke from Rodgers if he manages to land the Spurs defender.
The Celtic boss tried to sign another young defender in McKenna but the move hasn’t materialised. Carter-Vickers would be a wise addition in the short term.
However, they will need to act quickly as the player is closing in on a move to Championship outfit Swansea.
A good season on loan could allow Celtic to sign the player permanently next summer.
Overall, the move makes perfect sense for all parties and the transfer should be a no-brainer for Celtic.