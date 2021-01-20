Celtic prepared to sell Olivier Ntcham for just £7m

Celtic midfielder Olivier Ntcham has been linked with a move away from the Scottish club this month.

It appears that the Scottish champions are willing to cash in on him for a fee of around £7 million. Initially, the player was valued at around £12m.





According to Football Insider, Celtic have given the green light regarding a potential transfer.

SL View: Time for both parties to move on?

The 24-year-old has been linked with Premier League clubs in recent months.

Ntcham is in the final 18 months of his contract and Celtic are looking to recoup as much as possible for him.

His form has dipped in recent months and he is no longer a key player for Celtic.

The Scottish outfit are aware of the fact that they will not be able to sell him for big money and therefore they are looking to cut their losses on him.

The France under-21 international has started just seven league games this season and he needs to move away from Celtic in order to play regular first-team football.

It remains to be seen whether his suitors are willing to pay the £7m asking price for him before the transfer window ends.

There is no doubt that the Frenchman is immensely talented and he could develop into a quality player in future.

Ntcham has picked up 24 goals and 13 assists during since joining the Scottish outfit in 2017.

Perhaps a fresh start at another club will help Ntcham regain his best form. Clearly, the player is not indispensable for Celtic anymore and it makes sense for both parties to part ways.