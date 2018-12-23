Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Celtic must look to sign Odion Ighalo

Celtic must look to sign Odion Ighalo

23 December, 2018 Celtic, Scottish Premier League, Transfer News & Rumours


Celtic should look to sign Odion Ighalo in January.

The 29 year old is ready to leave Changchun Yatai following relegation and he might welcome a return to Europe.

Ighalo is keen on playing at a high level because of the upcoming AFCON competition and Celtic would be a superb move for him.

The 29 year old has proven himself in the Premier League before and he had a very good spell in China as well.

Ighalo managed to score 21 goals this year for Changchun and he could be the ideal alternative to Edouard.

With Griffiths sidelined for a while now, Rodgers could use someone like Ighalo.

The experienced striker is in good form and he will take Celtic to another level.

He is unlikely to cost a lot either and it could prove to be a massive bargain for Celtic in the end.

It will be interesting to see if Celtic make a move for the former Watford star in January. Rodgers could pull off a masterstroke by signing him.

Aston Villa must look to sign Gary Cahill
Rangers should look to sign Oumar Niasse

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com