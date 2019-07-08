Celtic may have received huge boost to sign Tommy Smith

Celtic are heavily interested in signing Tommy Smith from Huddersfield this summer.
The Bhoys are in the market to sign a right-back following the exits of Mikael Lustig, Cristian Gamboa and Jeremy Toljan.
The 27-year-old has travelled for Huddersfield Town’s pre-season training camp to Austria but the Bhoys are keen to sign him up at the earliest.
Celtic have even sent representatives to secure a deal for the 27-year-old right back.
Huddersfield are demanding a fee in the region of £4m for the defender while Celtic – and their signing rivals Stoke City – offered £2.5m up front.
The vastly experienced defender has made 198 senior appearances and has two seasons of Premier League experience under his belt.
However, they may have just received a huge boost in signing Smith this summer.
Huddersfield have confirmed the signing of Herbert Bockhorn from Borussia Dormund II on a two-year deal.
The 24-year-old is a right-back and could be seen as a potential replacement for Smith.
The timing of the signing could be of interest to Celtic, and chances are high that his arrival could pave the way for the Bhoys to land Smith in the coming days.