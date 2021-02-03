Fans react to Odsonne Edouard display for Celtic vs Kilmarnock

Celtic picked up a 4-0 win over Kilmarnock in the Scottish Premiership last night.

The reigning champions were under pressure to get back to winning ways after dropping points in their last outing and Neil Lennon will be relieved with the result.





Celtic had won just one of their last six matches in the league coming into this game and the players did well to step up and grind out the result.

There were quite a few impressive performances across the pitch for the home side but Odsonne Edouard was probably the pick of the bunch.

The French striker was back to his brilliant best last night and managed to score an impressive brace for the hosts.

Edouard could have easily scored four or five goals on the night if he had been more clinical.

Celtic are now 20 points behind the league leaders Rangers and they will be hoping to cut down the deficit over the coming months.

Edouard has had his fair share of criticism this season but the 23-year old seems to have regained his confidence and sharpness.

The Frenchman has 11 goals in 18 league games so far this season.

Some Celtic fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on his performance last night and here is what they had to say.

turns it on and off when he likes ……..been very disappointing this season — planktonarmageddon returns (@planktonarmage1) February 2, 2021

His goalscoring record this season, with Covid and shambles around him, is phenomenal. — Shaun (@TheTweetofShaun) February 2, 2021

Edouard is way too classy a player to be in Neil Lennon’s miles-behind-Sevco Celtic team. — Michael McDonald (@Mikey_Bhoy_1993) February 2, 2021

Yasss from the french man! — 🍀 (@celticstew) February 2, 2021

Kenny, Turnbull, Broony and Edouard have all had a good game. 4-0 is a great result as I was expecting a close 1-0 or 2-1 or possibly a draw. HH. — Brian Coull (@Coully22) February 2, 2021