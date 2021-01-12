Celtic fans react to Diego Laxalt’s display vs Hibernian

Celtic were held to a 1-1 draw against Hibernian in the Scottish Premiership last night.

David Turnbull scored the opening goal of the game for Celtic on the 82nd minute and it seemed like the Hoops had snatched all three points late on in the game.





However, the visitors pulled off a stunning equaliser in injury time through Kevin Nisbet.

Last night’s draw leaves Celtic second in the Scottish Premiership table, 21 points behind league leaders Rangers.

Celtic would have hoped to win their 10th title in a row at the start of this season but their grasp on the championship is loosening with every passing week.

Neil Lennon’s side have now failed to win their last two league games and the Celtic manager will be under tremendous pressure to turn his team’s form around.

The Celtic manager will be thoroughly disappointed with the performance from most of his players last night but left-back Diego Laxalt put in a below-par performance and the fans were very unhappy with his showing against Hibernian.

The 27-year-old Uruguayan gave away the free-kick that led to Hibernian’s goal. His overall defending was far from convincing either.

The defender is currently on loan at the club and the Scottish giants have been told to pay £7 million to sign him permanently. Judging by his display last night, Laxalt did not look like a player worth that kind of money.

Here is what the Celtic fans had to say about his performance against Hibernian.

Laxalt proved the liability this evening where Duffy managed to keep the heid. Oka-Flex & Dembele should’ve been on earlier. All in all a woeful two points dropped reflective on the board more than the team. I’m bitterly disappointed by the decisions on & off the park these days — Nicola’s No1 Comrade (Hostage within the UK) (@no1_nicola) January 11, 2021

I don’t know who needs to hear this but Greg Taylor > Laxalt — Conor McCann (@McCann1967) January 11, 2021

Don’t think any Celtic player who’s played at least 10 games has a worse win bonus rate than wee Laxalt in the last 25 year 😂 — Inside The SPFL (@AgentScotland) January 11, 2021

Laxalt might be one of the worst Celtic signings in history. Even the data backs this up. But Lennon and Celtic have benched Taylor. Dreadful management — Bhoys Analytics (@BhoysAnalytics) January 11, 2021