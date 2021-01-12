Celtic fans react to Diego Laxalt’s display vs Hibernian

By
Sai
-

Celtic were held to a 1-1 draw against Hibernian in the Scottish Premiership last night.

David Turnbull scored the opening goal of the game for Celtic on the 82nd minute and it seemed like the Hoops had snatched all three points late on in the game.


However, the visitors pulled off a stunning equaliser in injury time through Kevin Nisbet.

Last night’s draw leaves Celtic second in the Scottish Premiership table, 21 points behind league leaders Rangers.

Celtic would have hoped to win their 10th title in a row at the start of this season but their grasp on the championship is loosening with every passing week.

Neil Lennon’s side have now failed to win their last two league games and the Celtic manager will be under tremendous pressure to turn his team’s form around.

The Celtic manager will be thoroughly disappointed with the performance from most of his players last night but left-back Diego Laxalt put in a below-par performance and the fans were very unhappy with his showing against Hibernian.

The 27-year-old Uruguayan gave away the free-kick that led to Hibernian’s goal. His overall defending was far from convincing either.

The defender is currently on loan at the club and the Scottish giants have been told to pay £7 million to sign him permanently. Judging by his display last night, Laxalt did not look like a player worth that kind of money.

Here is what the Celtic fans had to say about his performance against Hibernian.