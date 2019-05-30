Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Celtic fans react to Cristhian Stuani transfer link

30 May, 2019 Celtic, Scottish Premier League, Transfer News & Rumours

Celtic fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction after reports broke out that the Bhoys are interested in signing Cristhian Stuani this summer.

According to the Mexican website Radio Formula, the Scottish champions are exploring the possibility of signing Stuani in the summer transfer window.

The 48-cap Uruguay international enjoyed a superb 2018-19 campaign, scoring 19 goals in La Liga. However, he is almost certain to leave the club following Girona’s relegation.

The report claims that the Bhoys are interested in signing the 32-year-old striker who is also wanted by Championship outfit Nottingham Forest and La Liga champions Barcelona.

Stuani would cost in the region of £6-£7m, and many Celtic fans feel that he would be a fantastic signing for the club. He is a proven goalscorer and will bring a wealth of experience to the side.

Neil Lennon should be looking to bolster his strike department in the summer, and Stuani will provide depth and quality to the squad.

Here are some of the best reactions from the Celtic fans on Twitter:

