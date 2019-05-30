Celtic fans react to Cristhian Stuani transfer link

Celtic fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction after reports broke out that the Bhoys are interested in signing Cristhian Stuani this summer.
According to the Mexican website Radio Formula, the Scottish champions are exploring the possibility of signing Stuani in the summer transfer window.
The 48-cap Uruguay international enjoyed a superb 2018-19 campaign, scoring 19 goals in La Liga. However, he is almost certain to leave the club following Girona’s relegation.
The report claims that the Bhoys are interested in signing the 32-year-old striker who is also wanted by Championship outfit Nottingham Forest and La Liga champions Barcelona.
Stuani would cost in the region of £6-£7m, and many Celtic fans feel that he would be a fantastic signing for the club. He is a proven goalscorer and will bring a wealth of experience to the side.
Neil Lennon should be looking to bolster his strike department in the summer, and Stuani will provide depth and quality to the squad.
Here are some of the best reactions from the Celtic fans on Twitter:
What a singing this would be
— Ben (@bnmknz) May 29, 2019
That would be a cracking signing!!
— keith finn (@ikeitho1888) May 29, 2019
33 no thanks
— Nick Checketts 🏴🇪🇺 (@CheckettsDJ) May 29, 2019
Can he share a cab with Roberts?
— Paul J. Laverty (@pauljlaverty) May 29, 2019
had a cracking season tae after being alex totten at boro just shows u should never write a player off
— 🇮🇪Paul🍻 (@snidey_bhoy) May 29, 2019