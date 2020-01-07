Celtic fans react as Scott Sinclair set for exit

According to reports from STV News, Scott Sinclair has completed his medical with Preston North End ahead of his move away from Celtic.
The 30-year-old joined the Bhoys in 2016 and has enjoyed a successful spell at the club. He has won 10 major trophies at Parkhead and won Celtic’s Supporters’ Player of the Year in 2016-17.
Sinclair has entered the last six months of his contract in Glasgow, and after failing to cement a regular place under Neil Lennon, he now looks set to complete the switch in the next 24 hours.
Many Celtic fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction on Sinclair’s imminent departure. Here are some of the selected tweets:
Scott has been dealt a poor hand by Lennon. We could have done with him against Rangers. His record is second to none currently at CP. Wish him luck wherever he goes – he never hid.
— Slimshady (@Slimshady1961) January 7, 2020
Classic Celtic. Extended his contract to try & squeeze a few hundred thousand transfer fee. Ended up costing the club a few hundred thousand in wages while not playing him and ending on a sour note. Good luck Mr Sinclair, the fans are more grateful than the club ever were.
— Vid (@Tttovid) January 7, 2020
Terrific servant for @CelticFC . Why Morgan played when @Scotty_Sinclair was got I’ll never know. Best of luck to him wherever he plays next. He left a winner too 👏👌
— PPS Homer (@bigbluedisco) January 7, 2020
Great player sorry to see him leave but it will be with best wishes for the future
— Tam the bam (@Tamthebam11) January 7, 2020
A fabulous player for Celtic and also a top pro. Never complained about being frozen out etc. His treatment by NL is puzzling, given the quality he has offered the team. Best of luck to him, he’ll always be a Celt!
— Dave Claxton (@DClax67) January 7, 2020
Gave his heart and soul to the cause,.. tremendous player, 🍀favourite amount the fans💚..good luck Scott,..aw the best for the future..Hail Hail. 🍀#scottsinclair
— 🍀 James (A Feel Good) Broonie🍀 (@Jdoc74Jim) January 7, 2020
Celtic got greedy, thought by extending his contract, they could get a fee for Sinclair in the summer. We didn’t and won’t. Best part of 1m in wages spent on a player that had no future at the club. Bit of a gaffe on the club’s part. Good luck to the guy. 🍀
— Timothy Leary (@sharko67) January 7, 2020
Thanks for the memories @Scotty_Sinclair all the best for the future 🍀Invincible Tr3ble will go down in Celtic history books pic.twitter.com/U04keiL5hv
— Mick (@MrWise1888) January 7, 2020
Sinclair is a model professional, and he is popular among the fans. He was an important member of the treble-winning squad under Brendan Rodgers, but has dropped down the pecking order under Lennon.
The former Manchester City winger has plenty of football left in him and he could be a big hit in the Championship. He will be looking to help Preston climb up the ladder as they find themselves 10th in the Championship after 26 games.