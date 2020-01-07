Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Celtic fans react as Scott Sinclair set for exit

Celtic fans react as Scott Sinclair set for exit

7 January, 2020 Celtic, Scottish Premier League, Transfer News & Rumours

According to reports from STV News, Scott Sinclair has completed his medical with Preston North End ahead of his move away from Celtic.

The 30-year-old joined the Bhoys in 2016 and has enjoyed a successful spell at the club. He has won 10 major trophies at Parkhead and won Celtic’s Supporters’ Player of the Year in 2016-17.

Sinclair has entered the last six months of his contract in Glasgow, and after failing to cement a regular place under Neil Lennon, he now looks set to complete the switch in the next 24 hours.

Many Celtic fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction on Sinclair’s imminent departure. Here are some of the selected tweets:

Sinclair is a model professional, and he is popular among the fans. He was an important member of the treble-winning squad under Brendan Rodgers, but has dropped down the pecking order under Lennon.

The former Manchester City winger has plenty of football left in him and he could be a big hit in the Championship. He will be looking to help Preston climb up the ladder as they find themselves 10th in the Championship after 26 games.

Report: Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool, Chelsea monitoring Ben White
Cesc Fabregas says Liverpool forward Sadio Mane is the best player in the Premier League

About The Author

saikat

Sports journalist. Graduation in English literature. Masters in mass communication from the University of Bedfordshire. Loves football, cricket, tennis, F1. contact - saikat@sportslens.com