Celtic could lose five first-team players, contracts expire on June 30

Celtic have five first-team players in the final year of their respective contracts – Scott Sinclair, Craig Gordon, Nir Bitton, Jonny Hayes and Calvin Miller. If the Hoops fail to agree new deals for the quintet, they could leave for nothing at the end of the season.
Sinclair has spent three years at Celtic, but his future at Parkhead is uncertain. The 30-year-old has struggled for playing time this season, making only five appearances in all competitions, and has amassed just 62 minutes of football.
He’s been a terrific servant for Celtic, so it’s unknown whether he’ll be allowed to leave for nothing next summer. Nevertheless, Sinclair’s final year at the club isn’t going to plan.
Gordon is playing second-fiddle to Fraser Forster in goal, but the latter is only on loan until the end of the season and will need replacing. Fitness permitting, Gordon should succeed Forster in 2020, so Celtic may keep him for another year.
Bitton has struggled for fitness and playing time in the last two years, but the 27-year-old is likely to be handed a contract extension. He made only 10 appearances last season but already has 11 to his name in 2019/20. Bitton is a regular when fit, so Neil Lennon is unlikely to let him go.
Hayes isn’t getting any younger, but he could be in line for a new deal at Celtic as he’s been a regular in recent weeks. The 32-year-old has played in the Hoops’ last four Premiership games in the Europa League, so he’s doing everything in his power to earn a contract extension.
Miller has spent the season on the periphery and is unlikely to be retained next summer. The 21-year-old finds himself behind Boli Bolingoli in the pecking order and doesn’t make Celtic’s matchday squad.
