Carlo Ancelotti delivers Everton team news vs Manchester City

Carlo Ancelotti

Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed in his press conference today that striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin will miss the clash against Manchester City on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old was ruled out of the game against Fulham and he is set to miss the game against the Premier League leaders at Goodison Park.


However, Ancelotti has confirmed that there could be better news ahead for the striker.

Good news for the Toffees 

James Rodriguez picked up a knock in the last match and was substituted in the second half, but he may return against City.

Everton also missed Jordan Pickford in recent games through injury, but the England goalkeeper is on the comeback trail.

Allan, the summer signing from Napoli, has been out of action since Everton’s 2-0 over Leicester in mid-December.

The 30-year-old is also back in training and could be back against City.

More from Ancelotti’s presser: 

The Italian has insisted that January signing Josh King needs time to settle with the club, but he is happy with his contribution so far.

Ancelotti on Everton’s home form:

The Toffees have won four, drawn two and lost five at home this season. Ancelotti is keen to find a solution to their problems at Goodison.

Two crucial games 

Everton are only five points behind fourth-placed Chelsea, and their next two games are very crucial. The Toffees face Manchester City at home and then away to Liverpool, and Ancelotti has backed his team to shine in both matches.

Without giving too much information about his tactical plans, the Italian has hinted where Everton must improve against City.