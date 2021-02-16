Carlo Ancelotti delivers Everton team news vs Manchester City

Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed in his press conference today that striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin will miss the clash against Manchester City on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old was ruled out of the game against Fulham and he is set to miss the game against the Premier League leaders at Goodison Park.





However, Ancelotti has confirmed that there could be better news ahead for the striker.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is out of #EFC's match against #MCFC but Carlo Ancelotti says he is only "a matter of days" away from returning — Simon Peach (@SimonPeach) February 16, 2021

Good news for the Toffees

James Rodriguez picked up a knock in the last match and was substituted in the second half, but he may return against City.

Ancelotti on James: "It is the intensity of the Premier League, there is a lot of contact. He suffered a contact against Fulham but it was a normal contact and he is available to play tomorrow." — Phil Kirkbride (@philkecho) February 16, 2021

Everton also missed Jordan Pickford in recent games through injury, but the England goalkeeper is on the comeback trail.

Ancelotti says DCL and Gbmain are out. Rodriguez fit. Training later today. Pickford trained yesterday. — Phil Kirkbride (@philkecho) February 16, 2021

Allan, the summer signing from Napoli, has been out of action since Everton’s 2-0 over Leicester in mid-December.

The 30-year-old is also back in training and could be back against City.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin will miss tomorrow's game with Manchester City. Allan is fit and in contention to play — Patrick Boyland (@Paddy_Boyland) February 16, 2021

More from Ancelotti’s presser:

The Italian has insisted that January signing Josh King needs time to settle with the club, but he is happy with his contribution so far.

Ancelotti on Josh King: "His fitness level is ok because he trained normally at Bournemouth. He has to adapt to the team tactically but I'm happy with what he's doing. He is working hard and gives us all his quality & belief. For sure he's going to start in the future." — Patrick Boyland (@Paddy_Boyland) February 16, 2021

Ancelotti on Everton’s home form:

The Toffees have won four, drawn two and lost five at home this season. Ancelotti is keen to find a solution to their problems at Goodison.

Ancelotti explains struggles at home "When we are forced to defend, we did well. When we decided to play an open game, it was difficult to find balance." — Patrick Boyland (@Paddy_Boyland) February 16, 2021

Ancelotti on home form: "We have to improve. We are still in a good position in the table, not because of what we did at home. At home it has not been good enough. The best games we played at home were against top teams." — Phil Kirkbride (@philkecho) February 16, 2021

Two crucial games

Everton are only five points behind fourth-placed Chelsea, and their next two games are very crucial. The Toffees face Manchester City at home and then away to Liverpool, and Ancelotti has backed his team to shine in both matches.

Ancelotti: "I have confidence these next two games will go well for us." — Phil Kirkbride (@philkecho) February 16, 2021

Without giving too much information about his tactical plans, the Italian has hinted where Everton must improve against City.