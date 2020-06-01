Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope wants the England spot of Everton’s Jordan Pickford

Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope is hoping to be in goal for the Three Lions at next summer’s European Championships as he aims to snatch the starting berth from Everton’s Jordan Pickford.

The Toffees star was manager Gareth Southgate’s first-choice at the 2018 World Cup in Russia and was in goal during the qualifiers for the Euros.

Pickford’s place in England’s starting XI is under huge threat, though, with Pope putting in top performances for Burnley this term.

The 28-year-old has kept most clean sheets (11) in the Premier League thus far and will fancy his chances of pipping everyone to the Golden Glove with only nine games left.

His form would have definitely caught the eyes of Southgate, and while Pickford’s six clean sheets don’t harm his chances at the national side, his three errors leading to goals could.

“One of my main things is not to look too far ahead,” Pope told the Guardian.

“I’m really looking after myself at Burnley.

“England is so far away, even though being the No 1 is something that I want. It’s a real dream of mine to play at Wembley and to represent England as many times as possible.”

Burnley, currently 10th in the table, are challenging for a top-seven finish, with only four points between them and the Europa League places, and they have the brilliant Pope to thank for it.

While Pickford’s ability on the ball continues to be an edge for him, he can’t afford to keep making schoolboy mistakes in goal with Pope breathing down his neck.

If the Burnley star wins the Golden Glove this season and puts in another top shift next term, Southgate could find himself in a huge dilemma ahead of the Euros, and his Everton counterpart has to keep challenging himself to get better.