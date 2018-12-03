Brendan Rodgers heaps praise on Celtic star Ryan Christie

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has heaped praise on midfielder Ryan Christie for turning around his career at the club.
The midfielder has been very good in the recent weeks and he has finally managed to prove his worth.
Rodgers revealed that Christie has shown that he is ready to play at a big club. He also heaped praise on the midfielder for his goal against Aberdeen.
He said: “That’s the way the football Gods work. He’d been on loan at Aberdeen for 18 months, helped his development and he comes back and you see the players, he’s fantastic and he ends up getting the winning goal and man of the match. He’s shown that he has the personality to play at a big club, he just needed time and I felt when I came in he wasn’t ready to play every week so rather than waste the talent he needed to go out and play every week so he did that and he came back a stronger player, more physical, better knowledge of the game and he’s been absolutely brilliant for us.”
At one point it seemed like he would have no future at Celtic but his never say die attitude and the determination to showcase his talent has earned him a starting berth under Rodgers.
Christie scored the goal that secured Celtic’s Scottish League Cup win on Sunday. It was their seventh straight domestic trophy and their 18th league cup win.
It will be interesting to see if Christie can build on his impressive start to the season and improve as the season progresses.
He could prove to be a real asset for Rodgers in future.