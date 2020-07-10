Arsenal fans respond to Odsonne Edouard’s latest tweet

Celtic have officially released their new Adidas home kit and the Bhoys have announced that it is available for pre-order.

The Hoops confirmed earlier this year that they had agreed a five-year partnership deal with German kit designer Adidas.





It is reported to be the biggest kit sponsorship deal in the club’s history, and also across the Scottish Premiership.

Many Celtic fans have been urging the club to share the picture of Odsonne Edouard donning the new shirt.

The French striker has posted a message on Twitter today.

The 22-year-old was in scintillating form in 2019/20 for the Bhoys. He scored 21 goals and provided 12 assists in the Scottish Premiership as Celtic won their ninth consecutive title.

His impressive form hasn’t gone unnoticed and several Premier League clubs are vying for his signature.

The likes of Crystal Palace, Leicester City, Newcastle United, and Arsenal have been linked with a move for the highly-rated striker who would cost in the region of £25 million.

Many Arsenal fans have responded to his tweet and have pleaded with him to join the north London club this summer. Here are some of the selected tweets:

Come to arsenal. — tanglestone (@Tatti66647465) July 10, 2020

Come to Arsenal — smarko (@Smarko24s) July 10, 2020

Edouard has a contract at the club till 2022, and the Bhoys want him to stay and help the club win their 10th SPL title in a row. However, a move to the Premier League could appeal to him as well.