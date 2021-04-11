Arsenal could hijack West Ham United’s attempt to sign Jesse Lingard permanently

Arsenal could offer stiff competition to West Ham United in the race to sign Jesse Lingard from Manchester United this summer, The Star reports.

The Gunners were reportedly keen on landing Lingard on loan in January, but the Red Devils rejected the approach as they were not keen on boosting the top-four prospects of the north London club.

As a result, the 28-year-old was loaned out to the Hammers, who are now right in the mix for the Champions League places. Lingard has played a key part with six goals and four assists in just eight league appearances.

Lingard will enter the final year of his contract in July. United were hoping to sell him for around £10 million this summer, but with his recent resurgence with the Hammers, it is reported that they could demand as much as £30m.

Mikel Arteta’s side are likely to compete with the Hammers for his signature. The story has produced a mixed response from the club’s faithful, and here are some of the reactions on Twitter.

needed — Renato (@rehnato) April 10, 2021

Nope. — 𝙏 𝘼 𝙅 (@TAJGoat) April 10, 2021

If this were true, as much as I dislike us playing against him, I'd take him at Arsenal in a heartbeat. — Simply Sam (@SamwichThe4th) April 10, 2021

Please no — Neb (@Neb1893) April 10, 2021

we ain’t serious 😭 — Andrew (@AFCAndrew_) April 10, 2021

Sportslens view:

Lingard’s career appeared on a decline with the Red Devils where he hardly played in the Premier League, but he has managed to transform his fortunes with the Hammers.

He is back in the national team mix after several standout displays, and has looked the confident player of old with his impressive counter-attacking runs.

He has been a menace for the Gunners’ backline over the years with five goals and two assists in nine games. He bagged a goal and an assist against them last month.

Despite this, the Gunners could be better off looking for a younger attacking option, if they are unable to keep hold of Martin Odegaard beyond this season.

Odegaard’s temporary stint from Real Madrid expires in June, and the Gunners are exploring the prospect of keeping him at the club next term.

Real Betis’ Nabil Fekir and RB Leipzig’s Christopher Nkunku have been highlighted as potential candidates for the number 10 role, if the Gunners fail to re-sign Odegaard.

Lingard has vast Premier League experience, but the question remains whether he can continue his red-hot form once he has settled permanently with a new club.

Stats from Transfermarkt.com

Read: Manchester United could sign this Premier League star for just £30 million.