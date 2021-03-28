Arsenal will target Nabil Fekir if they fail to re-sign Martin Odegaard

Arsenal have identified Real Betis attacker Nabil Fekir as an alternative option, if they fail to re-sign Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid this summer, Goal.com reports.

Odegaard joined the Gunners from Los Blancos on loan during the January transfer window and he has made a positive impact in his 12 appearances.





The club are already looking into keeping Odegaard next term and they could approach to re-sign him on either a temporary or permanent deal this summer.

However, the Gunners are also weighing up a contingency plan, and have earmarked Fekir as an alternative target if a move for Odegaard fails to materialise.

Fekir has a staggering £77m release clause in his Betis contract, but it is claimed that the Spanish may sell him for around £26m amid their financial concerns.

Sportslens view:

Odegaard has been a huge hit in his short time with the Gunners and he has chipped in with a couple of goals alongside several other scoring contributions.

It is unclear whether Los Blancos may entertain another loan deal for the playmaker and it it has been claimed that he could cost as much as £50m this summer.

With the Gunners planning a summer rebuild, the asking price could be steep for them and that could see them looking at alternatives.

Fekir has been a long-term target for the north London giants and he was initially linked five years ago when Arsene Wenger was still the manager.

The 27-year-old joined Betis from Lyon in the summer of 2019 and he has been handy for them with 10 goals and 13 assists from 63 outings.

The £26m price tag is certainly a tempting prospect for the Gunners while Fekir will determined to prove himself in the Premier League.

He came on the cusp of joining Liverpool before the 2018 World Cup finals in Russia, but the deal broke down as the Reds were concerned over his medical reports.

Stats from Transfermarkt.com

Read: This Arsenal star is attracting interest from Atletico Madrid and Sevilla.