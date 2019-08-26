Alan Shearer doesn’t think Tottenham Hotspur should have gotten a penalty against Newcastle United

Newcastle United left North London with a win at the expense of Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, with Joelinton’s first-half strike securing the visitors with very valuable three points.
The Magpies had just 20% of the possession during the game, but it was enough to give them a much-needed victory.
Spurs felt undone by the decision of referee Mike Dean not to hand them a spot-kick after Jamaal Lascelles appeared to have denied Harry Kane a goal-scoring chance inside the box in the second-half.
VAR confirmed it wasn’t a penalty, and it has since sparked a huge debate.
Newcastle legend Alan Shearer agrees with Dean’s and VAR’s decisions, although he initially thought it was the wrong call.
“It could have been different had Tottenham been awarded a penalty late on for Lascelles’ challenge on Kane,” Shearer told The Sun.
“But with the amount of people disagreeing on whether Mike Dean was right to wave it away, that tells you it was not a clear and obvious error.
“I actually thought at match speed it was a penalty but slowed down I changed my mind. If the ref had given it I couldn’t have complained but no way was it a clear and obvious mistake that should have led to him changing his mind.”
The Newcastle skipper went to the ground but appeared to block the Spurs striker from having a chance on goal.
The officials’ decision continues to divide opinion, and the visitors will consider themselves lucky to have been let off.
Tottenham have themselves to blame after failing to convert their chances, though.
Of their 17 attempts, only two found the target, with the Toons proving more clinical in front of goal, hitting the target thrice from eight attempts.