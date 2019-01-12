Blog Competitions English Premier League West Ham United vs Arsenal confirmed starting line-ups

12 January, 2019 Arsenal, English Premier League, West Ham


Arsenal visit West Ham United on Saturday aiming to continue their push for a top four place in the Premier League.

The Gunners head into the game fifth in the table, three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea.

However, with Manchester United returning to form with a bang in recent weeks, Arsenal will be eager to pick up three points this weekend.

West Ham are currently 10th in the standings after winning just one of their last three games.

Arsenal have lost just one of their last 23 meetings with West Ham in all competitions and they are favourites to triumph at the London Stadium.

West Ham are priced at 23/10 to win the match, with Arsenal on offer at Evens and the draw available at 14/5.

Confirmed starting line-ups:

