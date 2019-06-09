West Ham should sign Jansson

Manuel Pellegrini may be in need of a centre-back this summer, with West Ham potentially losing up to two defenders ahead of the new season. Winston Reid has an uncertain future after struggling with injuries in the last 18 months while Angelo Ogbonna has been linked with a move to AS Roma.
Should both players be moved on, Pellegrini will need at least defender coming in the opposite direction which could open the door to Pontus Jansson. The 28-year-old was on the radar of West Ham last summer but opted to stay at Leeds as he felt he had unfinished business after they finished outside of the playoffs. He might be on the move this summer, however.
After Leeds fell out of the automatic promotion places and lost in the Championship playoff semi-finals, Jansson is being tipped to leave the club. He’s alleged to have fallen out with Marcelo Bielsa who has committed his future to Elland Road. West Ham tried to sign Jansson in 2018 and should consider making another bid in 2019.
The defender may cost around £10m and could be open to a move to the Premier League after another season of failure at Leeds.
