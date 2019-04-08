Unai Emery showers praises on Samuel Umtiti amid Arsenal transfer links

Arsenal will be looking to boost their squad during the summer transfer window, and qualifying for next season’s Champions League will help significantly boost their transfer coffers.
The Gunners have been linked with Barcelona centre-back Samuel Umtiti, who has lost his place in the team’s XI at Camp Nou following an injury-forced absence, and with the club also considering a move for Dutch centre-back Matthijs De Ligt, the France international could be heading towards the exit.
Manager Unai Emery has hinted that a move for the former Lyon star could be on the cards after expressing his admiration for him.
“He’s a very good player. France has a lot of very good footballers who are playing abroad,” the Spaniard told RMC Sport.
“The French league is a very attractive market for a lot of teams. I’ve always had French players in my teams. At Valencia, Sevilla, PSG and here at Arsenal. I’ve always been able to count on those players.”
Arsenal haven’t kept a clean sheet away from home in the Premier League this season, shipping 40 goals in all 32 league games, and they could do with a top centre-back next term.
Umtiti, who perfectly fits the bill and the Gunners’ style of playing out from the back helped France to the World Cup last summer, and has enough experience to help improve their backline.
With plenty suitors definitely bound to show interest in his signature should he become available, Arsenal will have to qualify for the Champions League to have a realistic chance of signing the French star, though.