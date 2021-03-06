Twitter reacts to eventful draw between Burnley and Arsenal

Arsenal were held to a 1-1 draw by Burnley on an eventful afternoon at Turf Moor on Saturday.

Things started in ideal fashion for the Gunners. Willian fed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who slammed home at the near post via the hand of Nick Pope.


It was the former Borussia Dortmund striker’s 15th goal in 29 appearances in all competitions, and fans were quick to react on Twitter.

However, Twitter wasn’t so kind towards Pope, who will be disappointed not to have kept it out. The England international has been going through a dip in form recently.

But it wasn’t long before the hosts were level – and in quite comical fashion. Granit Xhaka’s pass across his own goal hit the hip of striker Chris Wood and bounced into the back of the net.

The Swiss midfielder wasn’t the only one coming under fire for the incident. Goalkeeper Bernd Leno was also heavily criticised for his role in the goal.

While there were no further goals, it was a second-half full of incidents.

Mikel Arteta’s side felt like they should have been awarded a penalty in the second half after Nicolas Pepe’s touch hit the arm of Dutch full-back Erik Pieters. VAR did not intervene, however, and the game continued.

Both Pepe and Pieters continued to be the centre of attention. The Ivorian fluffed his lines when set up by Kieran Tierney, while the Burnley man was one Leno save away from scoring a sensational 30-yard volley.

Then, the same duo were involved as the North Londoners thought they’d been awarded a penalty.

Pepe’s right-footed volley was deflected onto the crossbar by Pieters, who was penalised for a handball. Referee Andre Marriner pointed to the spot and sent the defender off.

However, replays showed that Pepe’s volley had struck Pieters’ shoulder. VAR stepped in and overturned the decision.

Both sides came close to nicking all three points towards the end. Wood had the opportunity to grab his second of the game but was denied by Leno, while Dani Ceballos came within inches of a winner right at the death, slamming against the post after a goalmouth scramble.

The result takes Burnley seven points clear of the relegation zone. Meanwhile, Arsenal remain in tenth place, nine points off a Champions League spot.