Tottenham will have to pay €29m for Patrik Schick

Roma striker Patrik Schick is on loan at the German club RB Leipzig this season.

The striker has done reasonably well in the Bundesliga and Leipzig have the option to make the move permanent.

As per reports, they will have to pay around €29m but Leipzig aren’t keen.

Roma will not have to find another suitor for Schick this summer.

As per Il Tempo (via Sportwitness), Tottenham and Arsenal are interested in signing the player and Roma will look to demand around €29m for the player.

The report adds that the Italian side are looking for an English club to snap up Schick in the coming months.

It will be interesting to see where the 24-year-old ends up.

He could prove to be a decent addition to Jose Mourinho’s side. Tottenham could use an alternative to Harry Kane and Schick fits the bill.

Mourinho could help him improve as a player and the chance to play in the Premier League is always tempting.

Spurs have an ambitious project and they have quality players as well. There is no reason why Schick wouldn’t be keen on a move if they come forward with an offer.

The 24-year-old has 8 goals and 2 assists in 11 Bundesliga starts so far.