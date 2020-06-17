Tottenham Hotspur fans react to Thiago Silva’s comment on Serge Aurier’s Instagram post

Paris Saint-Germain centre-back Thiago Silva has been linked with Tottenham Hotspur as manager Jose Mourinho looks to beat suitors to the signature of the soon-to-be free agent.

The Brazilian is set to leave Parc des Princes at the end of the campaign, and the likes of Everton and Arsenal have been linked with an interest.

Le10sport claims PSG refused to hand Silva a new deal after he opted against a huge pay cut, and it is said that his demands of £190,000-a-week wages are putting suitors off.

Spurs are looking to sign another centre-back this summer with Jan Vertonghen leaving after the season, and the Brazil international will be a great short-term replacement.

Spurs right-back Serge Aurier and Silva played together at PSG, and the 35-year-old took to Instagram to comment on a picture of the Ivory Coast international in training.

It caught the attention of some Tottenham fans who reacted thus on Twitter:

It’s normal for friends to comment on each other’s posts on social media, so Silva hasn’t dropped any hint whatsoever with his comment.

However, Spurs are very much in the race given Mourinho’s flair for old heads and the player’s style of defence, and getting such a veteran for free is an opportunity chairman Daniel Levy can’t allow to pass him by.