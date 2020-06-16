Report: How much Thiago Silva wants as salary amid Tottenham, Everton speculation

According to RMC Sport, reported Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Everton target Thiago Silva wants €11 million (£9.83 million) per year as salary.

It has been reported that some clubs from the Premier League have enquired about the Paris Saint-Germain central defender, but they have been put off by his wage demands.





Bleacher Report has reported that Tottenham are interested in signing Silva, who will become a free agent when his current contract at PSG runs out at the end of the month.

Le10 Sport has claimed of interest in the former AC Milan star from Everton, while 90min has reported that Arsenal and West Ham United are looking into the possibility of signing the 35-year-old centre-back.

Worth the risk?

Silva may be in his mid-30s, but he remains one of the best centre-backs in the world and can do a very good job at the highest level for one or two more years.

True, €11 million (£9.83 million) per year as salary is a lot, but one must remember that clubs do not have to pay any transfer fee for him.

Silva is a serial winner and has been a huge success in Europe in his career, and he will bring with him that winning mentality to Arsenal, Tottenham or Everton.