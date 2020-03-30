Rio Ferdinand reckons Harry Kane could be forced to leave Tottenham Hotspur after seeing Jordan Henderson become serial winner with Liverpool

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has admitted that he wouldn’t hesitate to leave the North London club if he doesn’t see them progressing.
The England international has been at Spurs as a school boy and he is yet to win any major honour at club level since making his debut over eight seasons ago.
Tottenham came close to winning the League Cup, Premier League and Champions League under former manager Mauricio Pochettino, but are set to finish 2019-20 without silverware.
The club are without one since 2008, and former Manchester United star Rio Ferdinand reckons Kane is on the verge of leaving Spurs.
He thinks the English striker could be influenced to leave Jose Mourinho’s side due to the recent and sudden achievements of Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson.
“I just think he is going to go, I think that statement from yesterday means Harry Kane in his own mind wants to leave. I think he’s going to say “I’m off, I’m going, I want to win trophies”,” Ferdinand said on his YouTube channel.
“I think Manchester United will be in for him, he has been sitting there for far too long waiting for the dream to unfold, it hasn’t materialized and he is frustrated. Harry Kane is a frustrated man, trust me. He’s been in the game a long time now, captained both club and country and he’s sitting there looking at those around him like Jordan Henderson. He’s thinking…”Jordan we were the same two three years ago, now he’s picked up the Champions League, he’ll win the Premier League at some point.”
“Harry Kane is gone, trust me, he’s gone, you might see him for one more season and then my man is gone.”
Henderson led Liverpool to the last two Champions League finals, winning the last one at Spurs’ expense.
The Reds went ahead to win the Super Cup and Club World Cup and are currently 25 points clear at the top of the Premier League.
Liverpool have a squad capable of challenging for the English top-flight and Champions League on a regular basis going forward, but same can’t be said of Tottenham.
Kane has proven to be one of the best goalscorers in the world in recent seasons, with two Premier League Golden Boots and 136 league goals to his name in 201 appearances.
The Spurs star won’t be short of suitors if he decides to call it quit at the North London side, and should they fail to mount a strong title challenge next term, he is likely to walk.