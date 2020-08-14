Reported Leeds United target Emiliano Martinez comments on his future

Reported Leeds United target and Arsenal goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has told Marca Claro that as many as 10 clubs want him.

The Sun reported last month of interest in Martinez from Leeds, who will play in the Premier League next season after clinching automatic promotion from the Championship.





The 27-year-old goalkeeper has said that he wants to stay at Arsenal, but only if he is able to play regular first-team footballer.

The Argentine has also said that as many as 10 clubs are interested in securing his services this summer.

Martinez told Marca Claro: “I want to stay at Arsenal, but if I play more minutes. Because on a personal level, I am a certain age, I am in a game confidence that I need to add as many minutes as possible.”

The goalkeeper added: “Yes, I am in the sights of 10 teams in Europe. But I can’t say who those clubs are, because it’s nothing concrete.

“I still do not have a clear situation with Arsenal, when I have it when I return I will make the best decision for my career.”

Good signing for Leeds United?

Martinez is a very good goalkeeper who did well in the final weeks of the past season for Arsenal.

The Argentine also played in the final of the FA Cup, which the Gunners won, and one can understand why he wants assurances at the North London club.

Martinez is a very mature goalkeeper who will make Leeds a stronger tea defensively.

True, Kiko Casilla is a very good goalkeeper, but the former Real Madrid man could do with competition.

Described as “phenomenal” by Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta in Football.London in July 2020, Martinez would be a superb signing for Leeds, but one suspects that the Gunners will not want to sell him this summer.