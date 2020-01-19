Report: Tottenham ‘keeping tabs’ on Hull City forward Jarrod Bowen

According to reports from The Mirror (transfer live blog; 02:55), four Premier League clubs are showing interest in signing Hull City forward Jarrod Bowen this month.
The report claims that Tottenham, Arsenal, Newcastle and Aston Villa are keeping tabs on the £20m-rated forward who has been in scintillating form this season.
The 23-year-old, who scored 22 goals last season for the Tigers, has been in outstanding form in 2019-20, scoring 17 goals in all competitions so far.
Hull City are reluctant to sell him (certainly not less than £20m), and are set to offer Jarrod Bowen a new contract to ward off interest from Premier League clubs. Bowen will double his salary if he agrees to the new deal.
While matching Hull City’s contract offer won’t be an issue for any of the four aforementioned Premier League clubs, it remains to be seen whether they would be willing to pay £20 million for him.
Newcastle are reportedly looking to make a bid for him this month. Spurs are interested and it remains to be seen whether they make any bid for him.
The north London club are desperately looking to sign a new striker this month following the injury to Harry Kane who could be out for the rest of the season.