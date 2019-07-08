Report: Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Christopher Nkunku delaying £13 million move to RB Leipzig, waiting to see if Arsenal’s interest in him turns into a formal bid

According to L’Equipe (via GFFN), Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Christopher Nkunku is delaying a £13 million move to Bundesliga side RB Leipzig, as he is waiting to see if Arsenal’s interest in him turns into a formal bid.
The Gunners were keen on bringing the France youth international to the Emirates Stadium in January, but settled for former Barcelona man Dennis Suarez instead.
Arsenal boss Unai Emery was hoping to use his connections at his former club to secure Nkunku’s signature on loan during the transfer window, then make a decision on a permanent move afterwards.
Playing in the English Premier League and under the Spaniard is more appealing to the 21-year-old, but the North Londoners’ lack of sufficient transfer funds could see a move for him fall through.
Arsenal will have to outbid Leipzig to have a chance, and it remains unknown what their plans are.
The youngster featured in 29 games across all competitions last term, scoring four times and assisting twice.
Despite being a midfielder, Nkunku is also capable of playing on the right wing and as a centre-forward, and such versatility and quality will come handy to the Gunners.
The Frenchman has the potential to become one of the best midfielders going forward, and Arsenal can’t afford to miss out on such a bargain signing.