Report: Michael Cuisance’s entourage still hoping Leeds United deal can be revived

According to Tele Foot TF1, the representatives of Bayern Munich midfielder Michael Cuisance are hoping that his move to Leeds United isn’t dead in the water.

Ça bloque pour Michaël Cuisance. Visite médicale passée, mais Leeds et le Bayern Munich sont en désaccord sur plusieurs points du contrat.

L’entourage du joueur espère encore parvenir à une entente, même si la tendance est plutôt un transfert avorté. #Mercato @telefoot_TF1 https://t.co/QpQs48Zw4T — Julien Maynard (@JulienMaynard) October 1, 2020

While they aren’t too optimistic, they still believe that the move can be revived.





The Athletic’s David Ornstein claims Cuisance’s move to Elland Road collapsed after he failed his medical, but TF1 are reporting that it fell through as a result of several disagreements between Leeds and the Bundesliga giants about some details of the deal.

The French outlet insists that the 21-year-old passed his medical examinations.

Leeds are yet to officially comment on the matter, with head coach Marcelo Bielsa saying this afternoon during his press conference for the Manchester City game that he doesn’t want to repeat the episode with Daniel James and would prefer to talk about Cuisance when he is signed.

Despite the little optimism within the Frenchman’s camp, it doesn’t appear that there is the slightest chance that the move will still go ahead.

Leeds will have to look elsewhere for a player in the mould of the Bayern man, and they have less than four days to get a deal for another midfielder done.

No party is to be blamed for the collapsed move if Cuisance indeed failed his medicals, but reports in Germany are also claiming that there were problems with the financial agreement between Leeds and Bayern, and we will have to wait for more updates to know what went wrong.