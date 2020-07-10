Report: Kurt Zouma planning Chelsea exit amid Tottenham and Everton interest

According to ESPN, Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho wants to sign Everton target Kurt Zouma, with the player already planning his exit from Chelsea.

It has been reported that Mourinho has been in contact regarding a transfer for the 25-year-old central defender with whom he worked at Chelsea.





The France international’s representatives have already put plans in place for a move this summer, with the player available for £30 million, according to the report.

ESPN has added that Everton are also keen on securing the services of the 25-year-old former Saint-Etienne star.

Stats

According to WhoScored, Zouma has made 21 starts and three substitute appearances in the Premier League for Chelsea so far this season.

The Frenchman has also provided one assist in six Champions League games for the Blues this campaign, according to WhoScored.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the 25-year-old made 29 starts and three substitute appearances in the league, scoring two goals and providing two assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

Good signing for Tottenham Hotspur or Everton?

Zouma is a very good and capable central defender who would make Tottenham or Everton a better team.

With Jan Vertonghen set to leave Spurs at the end of the season, the North London outfit will need a new central defender, while Everton could do with someone like Zouma in their quest for European places next season.