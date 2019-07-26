Report: Everton willing to pay £60 million plus Cenk Tosun to land Crystal Palace’s Wilfried Zaha

According to The Telegraph, Everton are ready to part with £60 million and out-of-favour striker Cenk Tosun in order to land Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha.
The Eagles were once keen on the Turkey international, and the Toffees are finally ready to let him go after a year-and-half at Goodison Park that yielded nine goals in 43 appearances.
Tosun is currently on £60,000-per-week at Everton, and despite the fact that his exit will see them needing another striker, the Blues appear keen to let him go as long as it helps them seal a club-record move for Zaha.
Manager Marco Silva’s side splashed £45 million on Icelandic midfielder Gylfi Sigurðsson two summers ago, and Brazilian forward Richarlison arrived from Watford last summer for an initial £35 million that could potentially rise to £50 million.
Arsenal and Chelsea are also keen on the Ivory Coast international who desires to play Champions League football, but the Gunners have only submitted a £40 million bid – half of his asking price, while the Stamford Bridge outfit can’t make any signings until next summer due to a transfer ban.
Snapping up Zaha will be huge as he is one of the best wingers in the top-flight, and Everton reckon he can help boost their chances of becoming a top-six side going forward.
Their latest offer is a tempting one, but it remains to be seen if Palace will consider it and if the player himself will be open to switching Selhurst Park for Goodison Park.