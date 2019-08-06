Report: Everton putting together £65 million plus Cenk Tosun and James McCarthy as makeweights to land Crystal Palace’s Wilfried Zaha

According to The Sun, Everton are finally ready to bring Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha to Goodison Park and are preparing a transfer package they reckon is worth £100 million.
The Toffees want to secure the services of the Ivory Coast international by paying £65 million and adding Cenk Tosun and James McCarthy as makeweights in a mouthwatering deal.
Zaha currently earns £130,000-a-week at Selhurst Park, but Everton are willing to offer him a massive pay rise in order to convince him to join.
The former Manchester United forward was keen to link up with Arsenal this summer as he wanted European football, but that plan has fallen through as the Gunners have since moved for the £72 million Nicolas Pepe instead.
Palace now value Zaha at £120 million as they look to frustrate suitors, and if Everton’s reported second bid will be tempting enough to convince them remains to be seen.
Boss Marco Silva wants to lead his side to Europe at the end of the season, and has already strengthened his attack by bringing in Moise Kean from Juventus.
The teenage sensation is expected to finally help replace Romelu Lukaku’s goals, and adding the Palace star to the line-up will no doubt boost their chances.
Zaha is one of the best wingers in the English top-flight, and has proven that he can excel at the top.
An Everton switch wouldn’t represent a big move on paper, but the Merseysiders have massive plans in place, and securing such a quality forward will come handy as they look to establish themselves as a top-six side going forward.