Report: Celtic still in the hunt for Jordon Ibe

Celtic are looking to make the best use of the extended summer transfer window for the Scottish clubs with a few more signings.
The Bhoys have signed six players this summer, with Neil Lennon focussing mainly on bolstering his defence and midfield.
The Hoops have signed two centre-backs, one goalkeeper, one defensive midfielder, one left-back, and one centre-back — almost every area of the pitch has been bolstered.
Lennon has now turned his attention towards signing a solid winger and will try his best to secure the signing of Jordon Ibe from AFC Bournemouth on loan.
Eddie Howe, the Bournemouth boss, is worried about losing the 23-year-old who came off the bench against Manchester City at the weekend.
The former Liverpool winger is still a part of his plans, but Ibe is desperate for regular first-team action, something Celtic can provide him this season.
According to reports from The Scottish Sun, Celtic will hold talks to sign Ibe this week, and the player’s future could be decided shortly.
Ibe is a good winger with proven Premiership experience and would be a very good addition to the squad.