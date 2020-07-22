Report: Arsenal very optimistic of their chances of landing Chelsea winger and Tottenham Hotspur target Willian

Chelsea forward Willian wants to remain in the English Premier League as he nears the end of his contract at Stamford Bridge, and the Brazilian has already rejected a move to Major League Soccer side Inter Miami as a result.

The 31-year-old will prefer to remain in London, and both Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are said to be keen on him.





Chelsea are also looking to hold on to Willian, but it remains to be seen if the Blues are willing to meet his demands of a three-year deal.

The Gunners appear to be favourites in the race going by reports from Brazil.

According to ESPN Brazil presenter Bruno Vicari, Chelsea are still trying to negotiate to secure the winger, but Arsenal are very optimistic of their chances of signing him.

🔥Info: Willian no Arsenal está cada vez mais quente. O Chelsea ainda tenta negociar pra segurar o brasileiro, mas tem gente nos Gunners bastante otimista pra assinatura. #PremierLeagueNaESPN pic.twitter.com/V6tOuPa2Gw — Bruno Vicari (@brunovicari) July 22, 2020

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho is looking to reunite with Willian, but failure to qualify for the Europa League could deal a blow on his side’s chances in the race.

Arsenal will land a spot in the competition if they beat Chelsea in the finals of the F.A Cup, and they will have to stop the Brazilian at Wembley to have a chance of winning.

Playing Champions League football will even be move attractive to the Blues star, and both North London teams could miss out on his signature if another suitor offering the elite European competition comes to the table with a juicy offer.