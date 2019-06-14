Report: Arsenal to offer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette over £200k-a-week each to stay

According to The Sun, Arsenal are ready to offer striking duo Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette over £200k-a-week each for them to remain at the club beyond this summer.
The Gabon international has been linked with a move to the Far East, with Chinese Super League outfits Shanghai SIPG and Guangzhou Evergrande ready to offer him a mega £300,000-a-week deal.
On the other hand, his French teammate has been linked with Barcelona as the Catalans look to add more firing power to their squad after disastrous Champions League and Copa del Rey campaigns.
According to The Sun, Aubameyang currently takes home £190,000 every week at Arsenal, while Lacazette earns £10,000 less than the former Borussia Dortmund star.
Having failed to qualify for next season’s Champions League, the Gunners finances have taken a hit, and losing one or both of their strikers this summer will further deal a huge blow to manager Unai Emery’s summer transfer plans.
The 27-year-old ex-Lyon star scored 13 league goals and assisted eight others last term, weighing in with five goals and two assists in the Europa League, while the 29-year-old registered 22 goals and five assists in the league, and eight goals and two assists in the Europa League.
The striking prowess of Aubameyang and Lacazette makes them very valuable for Arsenal, and moving to hand them improved deals in order to shoo off competition is a smart move on the club’s part.