Report: Arsenal open talks over Orkun Kokcu signing

According to The Daily Mail, Arsenal are interested in signing Orkun Kokcu from Feyenoord in the summer transfer window.
It has been reported that the Gunners have opened talks over the signing of the attacking midfielder for £23 million.
Although Feyenoord want to extend the contract of the 19-year-old, the Dutch giants are concerned that they do not have the financial strengthen to keep him at the club amid interest, according to the report.
The report has added that Arsenal are concerned that if they do not move early for the teenager, then they will miss out on his services.
Stats
According to WhoScored, Kokcu has made 20 starts and one substitute appearance in the Eredivisie for Feyenoord so far this season, scoring two goals and providing four assists in the process.
The youngster has also made five appearances in the Europa League for the Dutch side, providing two assists in the process, according to WhoScored.
During the 2018-19 campaign, the attacking midfielder made five starts and six substitute appearances in the league for Feyenoord, scoring three goals in the process, according to WhoScored.
Smart long-term signing
Kokcu is a very promising and talented young attacking midfielder, and he would be a good long-term signing for Arsenal, especially for the relatively low transfer fee of £23 million.