Report: Arsenal join Leicester in the race to sign Ryan Christie

According to reports from 90 mins, Arsenal have joined the race to sign Celtic attacking midfielder Rhyan Christie in the January transfer window.

Signing a creative attacking midfielder is one of Mikel Arteta’s top priorities next month. The Gunners have been exploring options elsewhere, with the likes of Isco and Emiliano Buendia also being linked.





Christie is emerging out as a potential option for Premier League clubs, as the player himself is considering options elsewhere.

The 25-year-old has a contract at the club till 2022, and he has given no indication that he is going to sign a new one at the club.

A host of Premier League clubs including Newcastle United, Brighton, Leicester, Southampton and Burnley are vying for his signature. However, the report stated that Arsenal have also joined the race.

The Scotland international grew as a key player for the Bhoys under Brendan Rodgers at Celtic but he has taken his game to a whole new level in recent years. This season, he hasn’t been at his prolific best but has still managed four goals and 11 assists thus far.

Advantage Leicester?

It seems Christie is now ready to test himself in the Premier League, and he would consider a move away from Parkhead if there’s a good offer on the table.

While a move to Arsenal would mean a reunion with former Celtic defender Kieran Tierney, Leicester would be a more attractive destination for him.

Not only will he be reunited with his former manager, Rodgers, but the midfielder will also join a club who are pushing to break into the top four.