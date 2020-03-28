Report: Arsenal interested in Newcastle United goalkeeper Freddie Woodman

According to The Chronicle, Arsenal are interested in signing Freddie Woodman from Premier League rivals Newcastle United in the summer transfer window.
Woodman is on loan at Swansea City in the Championship and is playing well for the Swans.
The 23-year-old goalkeeper moved to the Welsh outfit on loan from Newcastle in the summer of 2019.
According to The Chronicle, Arsenal want to sign the youngster this summer and give him the chance to compete for a spot in the starting lineup.
The report has added that the Gunners have scouted the Englishman regularly this season.
It has also been claimed that Swansea would love to make the 23-year-old’s loan deal permanent, but they would have to clinch promotion to the Premier League to do that.
Moving to Arsenal
Woodman has failed to break into the Newcastle first team, and one should not be surprised if the goalkeeper is tempted to move to Arsenal.
True, the 23-year-old would struggle to become the first-choice custodian at the Gunners, but he would be moving to a bigger club, especially to a team that actually want him to play.
Football in England is suspended for the time being due to the coronavirus pandemic.